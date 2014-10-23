3M posts profit rise, narrows full-year financial targets

Oct 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co posted higher quarterly profit on improved performance across its business segments, but the company narrowed its full-year financial targets, pointing to a bigger bite from foreign currency.

The maker of adhesives, abrasives and other products for a variety of industries said third-quarter net income rose to $1.3 billion, or $1.98 per share, from $1.23 billion, or $1.78 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)