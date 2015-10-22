3M posts 5 pct fall in sales, says to cut 1,500 jobs

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 5 percent decline in third-quarter net sales and said it would cut about 1,500 jobs next year, citing a global economic slowdown.
The company lowered its full-year sales and earnings forecast and said it would record a pretax charge of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.
Net sales fell to $7.71 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.14 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.29 billion from $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.