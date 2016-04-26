Post-it notes maker 3M's sales fall 2.2 pct

April 26 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co
reported a 2.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue as sluggish
economic growth in emerging markets including China hurt demand
and a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from outside the
United States.
Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.28 billion, or
$2.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20
billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
3M, which makes Post-it notes as well as adhesives,
abrasives and other products for a variety of industries, said
revenue fell to $7.41 billion from $7.58 billion.
The company gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from
outside the United States.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)