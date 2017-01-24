CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs

(Corrects sixth paragraph to say sales rose, not fell)
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape
and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected
quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
The company, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue
from outside the United States, has been restructuring its
business through divestures and layoffs in an effort to reduce
expenses.
3M's operating expenses fell 2.3 percent in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M reaffirmed its 2017 earnings
forecast of $8.45 to $8.80 per share and organic local currency
sales growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.15
billion, or $1.88 per share, in the quarter, from $1.04 billion,
or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 0.4 percent to $7.33 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated net income of $1.87 per
share, on sales of $7.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
3M's shares were flat in premarket trading on Tuesday. Up to
Monday's close, the company's stock had risen 28 percent in the
last 12 months.
