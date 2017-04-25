Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 3.8 pct

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 3M Co, which makes Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in Asia and Latin America.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.32 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.28 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 3.7 percent to $7.69 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.