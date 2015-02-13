3M weighs deconsolidating small Venezuelan operations

Feb 13 3M Co, the maker of Post-it
notes, said it may need to deconsolidate operations in Venezuela
because of problems related to exchanging the South American's
country's bolivar currency.
"A need to deconsolidate the company's Venezuelan
subsidiary's operations may result from a lack of
exchangeability" of Venezuela's currency "coupled with an acute
degradation in the ability to make key operational decisions due
to government regulations in Venezuela," 3M said in its annual
report filed on Thursday with U.S. regulators.
3M's operations in Venezuela are small, representing less
than 1 percent of the company's consolidated operating profit in
2014. The company said Venezuela-related receivables are less
than $20 million.
3M was not immediately avaiable for comment.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)