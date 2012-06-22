版本:
New Issue-3M Co sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

June 22 3M Company on Thursday sold
$1.25 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the total deal was increased from the originally
planned $1 billion. 
    Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER:3M CO
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $650 MLN    COUPON 1 PCT       MATURITY    06/26/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.539   FIRST PAY   12/26/2012 
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 1.095 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 37 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 2 PCT       MATURITY    06/26/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.515   FIRST PAY   12/26/2012 
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 2.166 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

