公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-3MV Energy lender demands payment by October 19

Sept 30 3MV Energy Corp : * Says senior lender is demanding full repayment of its credit facility by

October 19 * Says demand is due to it being in breach of certain covenants as a result of

its current working capital deficiency

