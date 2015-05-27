Chinese biotech 3SBIO launches up to $712 mln HK IPO - term sheet

BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
May 27 Chinese biotech company 3SBIO, which delisted from the Nasdaq two years ago, on Wednesday launched an up to $712 million Hong Kong IPO, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The company and one of its shareholders are offering 606.1 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$8.30 to HK$9.10 each, the terms showed.
Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal.
3SBio delisted from the U.S. exchange two years ago after it agreed to be taken private for about $340 million by a group led by its chief executive, Jing Lou, and Chinese private equity firm CITIC Private Equity. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.
* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd