407 International sells C$400 mln 30-year notes

April 20 407 International Inc on Friday sold C$400 million ($404 million) of 30-year senior secured fixed-rate medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.19 percent notes, due April 25, 2042, were priced at 99.864 to yield 4.198 percent, or 156 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The bookrunning manager on the sale were the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.