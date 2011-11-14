版本:
2011年 11月 15日

407 International sells C$350 mln in debt

Nov 14 407 International Inc on Monday sold C$350 million ($343 million) of senior secured fixed rate notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.45 percent notes, due Nov. 15, 2041, were priced at 99.885 to yield 4.457 percent, or 170 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)

