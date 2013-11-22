版本:
中国
2013年 11月 22日

BRIEF-500.com prices IPO of 5.8 mln ADS at $13/ADS

Nov 22 500.com Ltd : * Announces pricing of initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 5.8 million ADS priced at $13.00/ADS * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
