UPDATE 1-Chinese technology companies shine in US debut

* 500.com shares rise as much as 70 pct

* Sungy Mobile shares up 44 pct

* Big banks underwriting IPOs add to investor confidence - analysts

By Avik Das and Aman Shah

Nov 22 Shares of two Chinese companies, 500.com Ltd and Sungy Mobile Ltd, surged in their U.S. debuts on Friday, as investors bet on China-based technology companies backed by marquee underwriters.

Investor appetite for Chinese companies seems to have recovered after a series of accounting scandals in the past couple of years dried up U.S. listings of China-based companies in 2011 from a high of 40 in 2010.

"If they (Chinese IPOs) are brought by top-tier underwriters, then investors are a lot more interested," said Francis Gaskins, a partner at IPO research company IPODesktop.com.

Deutsche Bank led the initial public offering of online sports-lottery operator 500.com, while Credit Suisse and JP Morgan were the lead underwriters for the IPO of mobile applications maker Sungy Mobile.

Seven Chinese companies have listed in the United States this year so far compared with just two in 2012.

In the past couple of years, companies such as timber company Sino-Forest Corp and outdoor advertiser China Media Express were forced to delist due to accounting and corporate governance scandals.

Recently, Muddy Waters Research labeled Chinese mobile software company NQ Mobile Inc a "massive fraud", allegations that the company has described "false and inaccurate".

500.com shares rose as much as 70 percent to $22.04 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at more than $700 million.

Shares of Sungy Mobile gained as much as 44 percent to $16.14, giving the company a market value of over $520 million.

TECH IPOS

Most Chinese IPOs this year have been those of technology-focused companies, an indication that they are benefiting from U.S. investors' bullishness on the technology sector.

Friday's debuts come on the heels of successful listings of online travel agent Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd and 58.com Inc, a listing site billed as China's Craigslist, among others.

Autohome, the Chinese auto retailing website, also filed for an IPO in November.

Shenzhen-based 500.com raised about $75 million through its IPO, priced at the top end of its $11-$13 range that was raised from $9-$11 earlier.

The company posted net profit of $3.36 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up nearly two-fold from a year earlier.

500.com's user accounts grew to 18.4 million as of Sept. 30 from 8.8 million at the end of 2010, according to the IPO filing.

Founder and Chief Executive Man San Law holds a majority stake of 20 percent in the company and venture capital firm Sequoia Capital China holds a 14 percent stake.

Beijing-based Sungy Mobile priced its 7 million American depositary shares at $11.22 each, within its $9.50-$11.50 range.

The company reported a profit of nearly $10 million on revenue of $37.58 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30.