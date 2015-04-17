China's 58.com, Ganji classified ad sites to merge

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
BEIJING, April 17 Chinese classified advertising sites 58.com Inc and privately-held competitor Ganji.com will merge, a 58.com spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday, marking further consolidation in the mainland's hot technology sector.
The spokeswoman declined to reveal the valuation of the combined company, but confirmed the authenticity of a letter from the company's chief executive announcing the deal.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday Ganji and 58.com, dubbed the Craigslist of China and backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, had signed a memorandum of understanding on March 14 in Beijing. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Paul Carsten)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.