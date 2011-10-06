REFILE-UPDATE 1-Lockheed to offer F-35 work to Japan firms to win bid

(Adds dropped word "a" in first paragraph)
* To offer manufacture of components, maintenance, assembly
jobs
* Vying to win deal for up to $8 billion worth of warplanes
TOKYO, Oct 6 U.S. aerospace and defence
contractor Lockheed Martin said on Thursday it will
offer final assembly of the F-35 fighter to Japanese firms in a
bid for a defence contract from Tokyo.
Lockheed, seeking to bolster its chances of winning a bid to
supply warplanes worth as much as $8 billion to Japan, said it
will also offer manufacture of major components, maintenance
work and engine assembly of the F-35 to Japanese firms.
The F-35 "has taken our industry and partners to a new
level," John Balderston, the campaign director for Lockheed's
bid, told reporters at a Tokyo hotel where the company was
displaying a mockup of the plane.
"It will put Japanese aerospace into the lead," Balderston
said, referring to what Lockheed says is its more advanced
technology than rivals.
Lockheed's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is competing for an
order to replace ageing F-4 Phantom fighters in Japan against
Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet and the Typhoon, made by a
consortium of European firms including EADS , Britain's
BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica .
Japan rarely buys European equipment, preferring to arm its
military with U.S. or Japan designed weapons, and the 40-plane
order is expected to go to either Lockheed or Boeing.
While the newer design of Lockheed's F-35 has an edge in
stealth technology, cost overruns and schedule slips have cast
doubts over its prospects.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it expects to finish a
"should cost" estimate for the next batch of F-35s this
month.
Officials estimate it will cost $382 billion to build 2,447
of the jets for the U.S. military, but Pentagon chief arms buyer
Ashton Carter has pledged to push that down to a far lower
"should cost" level.
American arms makers have typically farmed out much of the
production to Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries , Kawasaki Heavy Industries and IHI
as part of past agreements to supply equipment to
Japan's army, navy and air force.
Boeing executive Phillip Mills told Reuters last month that
local defence contractors could build three-quarters of the
Super Hornet's components under licence if Japan picked the
aircraft.
