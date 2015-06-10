UPDATE 1-8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share

(Adds details)
June 10 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by
solar companies First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp
, said it expects its initial public offering to be
priced between $19 and $21 per share.
The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to
raise about $420 million and value 8point3 at about $1.49
billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1KqcloS)
8point3 is selling all the shares in the offering, it said
in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company will have
interests in 432 megawatts of solar energy projects after the
offering.
The company, which will hold some solar power-generating
assets of SunPower and First Solar, filed for the IPO in March.
SunEdison Inc in July became the first solar
company to bundle and spin off some of its power plants into a
vehicle known as 'yield co', which earns money through long-term
contracts with utilities.
Yield cos own and operate solar assets under long-term
power-purchase agreements with utilities and a majority of the
cash generated is paid out as dividends, with the rest being
re-invested in new plants. The cash flows give the parent
company access to funds that are cheaper than taking a loan.
Shares of TerraForm Power Inc, the unit listed by
SunEdison, have risen about 50 percent since their market debut
in July.
SunPower has been investing heavily to build new solar
plants to counter competitive pricing of modules by Chinese
manufacturers.
First Solar and SunPower will own 31.1 percent and 40.7
percent of total Class A and B shares, respectively, after the
offering.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used to make cash
distributions to the parent companies and for general corporate
purposes, 8point3 said.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and
J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Maju Samuel)