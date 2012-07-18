UPDATE 1-Net phone company 8x8 Inc's results beat Street

* Q1 adj EPS $0.05 vs est $0.03

* Q1 rev up 36 pct at $25.3 mln vs est $24.9 mln

* Business customer churn falls to 1.7 pct from 2.1 pct

July 18 Internet telephone company 8x8 Inc reported first-quarter results ahead of analysts' estimates on strong revenue from its business customers.

Net income rose to $8.6 million, or 12 cents per share, from $1.9 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it gained about $12 million from a patent sale.

Excluding items, it earned 5 cents per share.

Revenue was up 36 percent at $25.3 million. Revenue from business customers rose 46 percent to $24.1 million.

Business customer churn reduced to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 3 cents per share on revenue of $24.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $4.62 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.