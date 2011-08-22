Apollo to bid for 99-Cent Only Stores -- NY Post

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
Aug 22 Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is getting ready to buy discount chain 99-Cent Only Stores , the New York Post said.
The Post learned from sources that the Schiffer-Gold family, which owns about a third of the company, has recently hinted that it is willing to team up with the highest bidder, after being wooed by Apollo.
In March, the Schiffer-Golds teamed up with private equity firm Leonard Green to offer $1.34 billion to take the chain private.
"Instead of saying Leonard Green is not paying enough, (99 Cents) is saying (Leonard Green) needs to have its bid ready by mid-September," one source told the Post.
99-Cent Only Stores, which offer low-priced items such as stationery, party supplies, food and eyewear, could see other buyout offers as well, The New York Post's sources said.
In April, the chain formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the buyout offer from the Schiffer-Golds and Leonard Green, which to many indicated that there could be rival bids.
The retailer's shares closed at $16.58 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement