Ares' 99 Cents bid tops Leonard Green's-report

Oct 6 Private equity firm Ares Capital
Management has emerged as a frontrunner to buy dollar chain 99
Cents Only Stores , the New York Post reported.
Ares has made an offer of about $22 a share, topping rival
Leonard Green & Partners' offer, the Post said, citing two
sources close to the situation.
In March, Leonard Green and the Schiffer-Gold family, which
owns about a third of 99 Cents' stock, offered $19.09 per share
for the company.
The Post also reported on Thursday that private equity firm
Apollo Management had dropped out of the running for the dollar
chain unable to arrange the funds.
In September, the Post had said Apollo Management was
weighing a $24 a share bid for 99 Cents. The report also said
that Leonard Green was mulling a final offer that would be
higher than its prior proposal of $1.3 billion.
The Schiffer-Gold family was willing to support either
Apollo or Leonard Green, and sell most of its shares to the
winning bidder, the paper had said.
Ares, Leonard Green, and 99 cents were not immediately
available for comment.
Shares of 99 Cents were up 8 percent at $20.01 in afternoon
trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)