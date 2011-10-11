CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-99 Cents agrees to $1.6 bln buyout by Ares-led group

(Corrects company name in paragraph 6 to Ares Management)
* Agrees to $22-a-share offer
* Ares teaming up with Schiffer/Gold and CPPIB
* Offer tops earlier bid by Leonard Green
Oct 11 Ares Management LLC and Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board agreed to buy 99 Cents Only Stores
for about $1.6 billion in cash, topping a rival offer by private
equity firm Leonard Green & Partners.
Ares Management is teaming up with the members of the
Schiffer/Gold family, who are the biggest shareholders in the
company, to offer $22 a share for the retailer, compared with
Leonard Green's $19.09 bid.
The latest offer represents a 32 percent premium to the
stock's trading levels prior to Leonard Green's offer, which was
made in March.
In March, the Schiffer/Gold family said it was joining hands
with Leonard Green to offer $1.34 billion to take the discount
chain private, an offer some analysts said was too low.
There have been media reports of possible interest by
private equity firm Apollo Management as well, but the New York
Post reported last week that Apollo dropped out of the race for
the dollar chain.
Last week, a source told Reuters that 99 Cents received a
takeover offer from Ares Management.
Eric Schiffer will continue as its Chief Executive and Jeff
Gold as its President and operation head after the deal, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Schiffer/Gold family will continue to hold a significant
minority stake in the company.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Mihir Dalal in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)