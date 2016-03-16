AB Inbev starts marketing six-part euro bond

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has started
marketing a six-part euro benchmark deal for a minimum 6bn
size, according to a lead bank.
The brewing giant is marketing a four-year floating rate
note at three-month Euribor plus 80-85bp, a four-year fixed rate
at 70bp-75bp over mid-swaps, a six-year mid-swaps plus 85-90bp,
a nine-year at mid-swaps plus 105/110bp, a 12-year tranche at
mid-swaps plus 125/130bp, and a 20-year at mid-swaps plus
175/180bp.
Each tranche is expected to be at least a 1bn size.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global
coordinators, and active bookrunners are Intesa, Mizuho and
Rabobank.
The trade will be priced later today.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)