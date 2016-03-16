UPDATE 1-AB InBev prepares jumbo euro bond

(Adds investor comments, context)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has opened books on a minimum 6bn six-part bond to help fund a portion of its acquisition of rival SABMiller, a test of European investor demand for jumbo M&A financings.

The brewing giant started marketing a four-year floating rate note at three-month Euribor plus 80-85bp, a four-year fixed at 70bp-75bp over mid-swaps, a six-year at swaps plus 85-90bp, a nine-year at plus 105/110bp, a 12-year at plus 125/130bp, and a 20-year at plus 175/180bp.

The company raised US$46bn in the dollar market in January, but still has a large chunk of funding to print given the US$106bn size of the acquisition.

The deal arrives just days after the ECB's newly-announced plans to buy corporate bonds, which has triggered a wave of primary issuance.

"The post-ECB timing has helped them as they'll get a massive boost in pricing. The coupons they'll be printing on these deals will be next to nothing," an investor said.

"It's looking around 15/20bp cheap across the tranches, which would have been pretty aggressive pre-ECB, but after tightening we expect them to print with modest concessions."

Each tranche is expected to be at least 1bn, and investors expect the overall size at around 10bn.

"If demand is there, they will take it," the investor said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, together with active bookrunners Intesa, Mizuho and Rabobank.

The trade is expected to price later today.

US SUCCESS

The Budweiser and Stella Artois maker's US$46bn January deal was the second-largest bond in history, amassing US$110bn in demand.

The seven-tranche issue was just shy of the record US$49bn deal sold by Verizon in 2013.

The company has also backed its bid for SABMiller with a record US$75bn syndicated loan, TRLPC reported in November, and the bond will take out some of that debt.

DOOR OPENER

The deal is expected to pave the way for more M&A deals to come.

Over US$82bn of M&A-related bond issuance has been publicly announced from an expected US$200bn pipeline, and some European bankers say as much as 25% of that could be coming Europe's way.

Other deals, including a US$22bn financing from Teva, a rumoured US$20bn bond from Aetna for its acquisition of Cigna Corp, and 19bn-equivalent from Royal Dutch Shell, are waiting in the wings.

AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody's (negative watch) and A- by Standard & Poor's (stable). (Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)