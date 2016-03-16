Demand over 31bn for AB Inbev's 13.25bn multi-tranche bond

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will raise
13.25bn from a six-part bond issue on Wednesday, smashing
European corporate bond records, with demand surpassing 31bn,
according to a lead bank.
The brewer has set final terms on its multi-tranche trade.
It will price a 1.25bn four-year FRN at 75bp over
three-month Euribor on books of 2.3bn.
A 1.75bn four-year tranche will price at 65bp over
mid-swaps on books of 3.7bn.
A 2bn six-year will price at 80bp over mid-swaps on books
of 4.98bn.
A 2.5bn nine-year will price at 100bp over mid-swaps on
books of 6bn.
A 3bn 12-year will price at 120bp over mid-swaps on books
of 8.1bn.
A 2.75bn 20-year will price at 170bp over mid-swaps on
books of 6.8bn.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global
coordinators, and active bookrunners are Banca IMI, Mizuho and
Rabobank.
AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody's (negative watch) and A- by
Standard & Poor's (stable).
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)