AB InBev pushes deeper into craft beer with Devils Backbone buy

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
LONDON, April 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to buy Devils Backbone Brewing for an undisclosed price, it said on Tuesday, moving further into the market for premium-priced craft beers.
AB InBev, home to global brands like Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, has been on a craft beer buying spree in recent quarters, snapping up names like Elysian, Golden Road, Four Peaks and Breckenridge.
Its latest target, Virginia-based Devils Backbone, is best known for its Vienna Lager, but it also makes Eight Point IPA and Schwartz Bier.
AB InBev said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.