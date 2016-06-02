UPDATE 1-Starbucks, Anheuser-Busch to partner on bottled Teavana teas

(Adds details on PepsiCo's Lipton tea deal)
LOS ANGELES, June 2 Anheuser-Busch and
Starbucks announced a deal on Thursday to produce,
bottle, distribute and market Teavana ready-to-drink teas in the
United States, with products expected to be available in the
first half of next year.
The world's biggest coffee chain bought tea seller Teavana
in 2012. The bottled teas falling under Starbucks' agreement
with the maker of Budweiser beer will not contain alcohol.
Anheuser-Busch will lead production, bottling and
distribution to retailers nationwide in partnership with its
established network of wholesalers, the companies said.
Starbucks and joint venture partner PepsiCo Inc
market, sell and distribute ready-to-drink coffee products in
the United States. PepsiCo already has a ready-to-drink tea
partner. It joined with Unilever in 1991 to form the
Pepsi-Lipton Tea partnership.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)