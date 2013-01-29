版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 23:23 BJT

BRIEF-China's Wanxiang confirms it received U.S. government approval to acquire assets of A123

DETROIT, Jan 29 (Reuters) -: * China's wanxiang group confirms it received U.S. government approval to

acquire assets of A123 Systems Inc

