ISTANBUL Aug 3 Private equity funds including TPG , the Capital Group, Permira, and Mid Europa Partners are among bidders for Turkish hard-discount retailer chain A101 and potential buyers will place their bids next week, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We can talk about a sale price definitely higher than (discount retailer) Sok, which was sold for 600 million lira ($350 million). For A101 I expect the sale price to be from 800 million lira up to 1 billion lira," a source close to the deal said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)