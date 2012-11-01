US senators seek thorough review of Chinese bid for A123

* China's Wanxiang Group attempting to buy bankrupt A123
* Senators concerned about its military contracts, grid tech
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 Two Republican senators asked
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday for a
thorough review of a Chinese company's plan to acquire bankrupt
battery maker A123, saying military and taxpayer-funded
technology must be protected.
China's Wanxiang Group Corp is currently locked in a battle
with U.S.-based Johnson Controls Inc to buy A123, which
makes lithium ion batteries for electric cars.
A123 also had two contracts worth a total of more than $4
million to develop batteries for the Air Force, one of which is
still ongoing, an Air Force official said.
Senators John Thune and Chuck Grassley said the powerful
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS),
led by Geithner, should review the transaction to make sure U.S.
military and taxpayer interests in A123 are protected.
To acquire A123, Wanxiang needs approval from the Chinese
government and from CFIUS, a U.S. inter-agency panel that vets
foreign deals for security concerns.
Wanxiang's law firm Sidley Austin said earlier this month
that it would submit its bid to CFIUS.
The senators warned that if Wanxiang is allowed to buy A123,
which was awarded a $249 million grant from the Obama
administration, the Chinese company could gain access to the
company's military contracts and potentially important grid
storage technologies.
"A123 has received millions of taxpayer dollars to develop
technology and intellectual property that should not simply be
shipped to China," Thune said in a statement.
The Energy Department, which had hailed A123 as a model for
revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, has stressed that none of the
government's grant would be allowed to fund facilities abroad.
Prior to filing for bankruptcy in October, A123 had received
about half of its grant.
Thune and Grassley had earlier raised questions in August
about a failed attempt by Wanxiang, an auto parts supplier, to
rescue faltering A123.
That $465 million rescue deal fell apart when A123 was
unable to meet some conditions of the agreement.
Republicans have latched on to A123's bankruptcy as another
example of the Obama administration's failed attempt to
kickstart the U.S. clean energy sector.
The Obama administration has defended its efforts, arguing
that despite some high profile bankruptcies, most of its
investments have been successful and have to helped to double
renewable energy output from wind and solar.