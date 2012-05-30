UPDATE 1-A123 sees 'going concern' risk due to steep losses

May 30 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems
Inc said it expects to burn through cash and incur
steep net losses over the next several quarters, raising
"substantial doubt" over its ability to continue as a going
concern.
A123 is looking to raise additional funds to meet cash
requirements and is looking at "other strategic alternatives,"
the company said in a filing on Wednesday. A123 is also looking
for ways to raise money in the capital markets.
"There is no assurance that the company will be able to
obtain such financing on favorable terms, if at all, or to
successfully further reduce costs in such a way that would
continue to allow the company to operate its business," A123
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.