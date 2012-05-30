UPDATE 2-A123 sees 'going concern' risk due to steep losses

* A123 projects steep losses; 'going concern' risk
* Company overly reliant on Fisker, hurt by slow EV adoption
* A123 spent $1.57 for every $1 in Fisker revenue - analyst
By Deepa Seetharaman
May 30 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems
Inc said on Wednesday there was "substantial doubt"
about its viability because the company expects to burn through
cash and report steep losses over the next several quarters.
The disclosure illustrates the sharp reversal of A123's
fortunes since 2009, when the Obama administration granted it
$249 million as part of a program to spur battery development.
That year, the company also went public and its stock rose 50
percent during its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.
A123, which has contracts to make batteries for Fisker
Automotive, General Motors Co and BMW, said it
was looking to raise additional cash and is exploring "other
strategic alternatives." A123 said in a regulatory filing that
it could tap the capital markets for funds.
"There is no assurance that the company will be able to
obtain such financing on favorable terms, if at all, or to
successfully further reduce costs in such a way that would
continue to allow the company to operate its business," A123
said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The losses stem from A123's recall of defective batteries
built at its Livonia, Michigan, plant. The flaw came to light
earlier this year when a Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid with an
A123 battery failed during a test by Consumer Reports magazine.
The repairs will cost nearly $67 million and force A123 to
rebuild its inventory. A123 makes the battery for the Fisker
Karma, the BMW hybrid 3- and 5-Series cars and GM's all-electric
Chevy Spark due in 2013.
A123, which developed as a start-up at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, BMW and Fisker could not be immediately
reached for comment.
"We are aware of the filing and we continue to work closely
with A-123 Systems as we do with all of our suppliers," GM said
in a statement. "Our plans for the Chevrolet Spark remain
unchanged."
President Barack Obama's administration has been a strong
proponent of electric vehicles and set a goal of getting 1
million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2015. Both A123
and Fisker received funding as part of this goal.
A123's Livonia plant was described as the largest
lithium-ion factory in North America when it opened in September
2010 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by U.S. Energy
Secretary Steven Chu, as well as U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow
and Carl Levin from Michigan. President Obama called in for the
event.
But Americans have been slow to adopt EVs and A123 was also
hurt by its over reliance on Fisker. A123 spends $1.57 for every
$1 in revenue it receives from Fisker, according to Dougherty &
Co analyst Andrea James.
Fisker cut back its orders last fall. A123 reported a $125
million first-quarter loss, its largest-ever quarterly loss.