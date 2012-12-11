版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Delaware bankruptcy court approves sale of A123 Systems Inc to wanxiang

Dec 11 A123 systems: * Delaware bankruptcy court approves sale of A123 Systems Inc to

wanxiang group of China

