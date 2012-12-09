UPDATE 1-A123 confirms Wanxiang wins bid for bankrupt battery maker

* Wanxiang outbids Johnson Controls and NEC Corp
* A123 sells government business to Navitas
NEW YORK Dec 9 China's largest maker of auto
parts won an auction for A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt
maker of batteries for electric cars that was funded partly with
U.S. government money, A123 confirmed in a statement Sunday.
Wanxiang Group Corp's bid of $256.6 million topped a joint
bid from Johnson Controls Inc of Milwaukee and Japan's
NEC Corp for the maker of lithium-ion batteries.
The sale did not include A123's Michigan-based government
business that works with the U.S. Defense Department, which was
instead sold to Navitas Systems for $2.25 million, A123 said.
Wanxiang's winning bid came only one day after the Canadian
government approved a controversial deal allowing China's
state-owned oil company CNOOC to buy energy company
Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion.
The sale must be approved by Delaware Bankruptcy Court judge
Kevin Carey at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Opposition to the deal will likely focus on the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States, which would need to
approve the sale to Wanxiang.
U.S. politicians and retired military leaders have already
pressed the government panel to reject Wanxiang.