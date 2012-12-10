UPDATE 2-US says will not give battery maker A123 rest of grant

By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Energy Department
will not give A123 Systems Inc. the balance of a $249 million
grant, a department official said on Monday, a day after the
bankrupt battery maker was bought by a Chinese company.
The official, who asked not to be identified because the
proceedings are ongoing, said the end of the grant payouts was
made clear to all parties who participated in last week's
auction for the company.
A123 will be sold to Wanxiang Group, pending court and
regulatory approval, after the Chinese company outbid Johnson
Controls Inc of Milwaukee.
Alex Molinari, president of Johnson Controls Power
Solutions, said he expected the sale to be approved by the
Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday.
Republicans lawmakers, meanwhile, renewed criticisms that
the White House's clean energy grant to the maker of lithium ion
batteries for electric cars had wasted taxpayer money.
The company had received about $133 million of its $249
million grant when it filed for bankruptcy protection in
October.
A123 declined to comment.
Wanxiang, which bid $256.6 million for A123, did not request
the grant money and did not anticipate receiving it, according
to a person familiar with Wanxiang's bid.
The department official said that the conditions of the
grant require taxpayer-funded equipment and facilities to remain
in the United States.
The department has the right to demand compensation if it
does not approve of the buyer of A123.
Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang America, said his company
would respect the decisions made by the DOE.
However, the person familiar with Wanxiang's bid did not
anticipate such a demand because the Chinese company plans to
use the taxpayer-funded equipment in the United States, as
originally intended by A123.
More than a dozen lawmakers have raised concerns regarding
Wanxiang's takeover of A123, which will need approval from the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
CFIUS, an inter-agency panel that vets foreign deals for
security concerns, is headed by Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner.
Critics have argued that A123's technology should not be
allowed to pass into Chinese hands after the company received
government funding.
"The review process at the Treasury Department is the last
hope for ensuring some regard for U.S. interests," Republican
Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said in a statement on Monday.
Grassley and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota
have repeatedly raised concerns about Wanxiang's pursuit of A123
and the government's grant to the battery maker.
If Wanxiang fails to get government approval, A123 would be
put back on the auction block.
Johnson Controls would be very interested in bidding again,
Molinari said, adding that his company's runner-up bid, made
jointly with NEC Corp of Japan, was worth about $251 million.
Wanxiang did not purchase A123's politically sensitive
business that works with the U.S. Defense Department, which
lawmakers had said would pose a threat to national security.
That was sold instead to Navitas Systems for $2.25 million.
Once heralded by the Obama administration as a success story
for U.S. manufacturing, A123 faltered this year after several
technical missteps and amid weak demand for electric cars.
A123 received its grant as a part of the Obama
administration's $2 billion stimulus initiative to promote
domestic battery manufacturing. U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu
visited one the company's plants in 2010.