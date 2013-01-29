版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-China's wanxiang group gets US govt approval to acquire assets of A123 Systems Inc source

Jan 29 Wanxiang Group: * China's wanxiang group gets U.S. government approval to acquire assets of

A123 Systems Inc source

