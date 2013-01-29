BRIEF-China's wanxiang group gets US govt approval to acquire assets of A123 Systems Inc source

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Wanxiang Group: * China's wanxiang group gets U.S. government approval to acquire assets of
A123 Systems Inc source
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets