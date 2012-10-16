版本:
Battery maker A123 Systems files for bankruptcy protection

Oct 16 A123 Systems Inc, a lithium-ion battery maker backed by a U.S. government grant, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday morning.

The company listed total assets of $459.8 million and liabilities of $376 million, according to its Chapter 11 petition.

The case is In re:A123 Systems Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-12859.

