Battery maker A123 Systems files for bankruptcy protection

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 A123 Systems Inc, a lithium-ion battery maker backed by a U.S. government grant, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday morning.
The company listed total assets of $459.8 million and liabilities of $376 million, according to its Chapter 11 petition.
The case is In re:A123 Systems Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No:12-12859.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.