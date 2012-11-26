版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 04:21 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-A123 Systems receives final approval of $50 million DIP financing

Nov 26 A123 Systems Inc : * Receives final approval of $50 million DIP financing * Says the debtor-in-possession financing provided by Wanxiang Group Corporation * Source text * Further company coverage

