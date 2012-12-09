版本:
2012年 12月 10日

BRIEF-A123 Systems reaches agreement to sell substantially all assets to WanXiang

Dec 9 A123 Systems Inc : * Reaches agreement to sell substantially all assets to WanXiang * Says its government business, including all U.S. military contracts, to be

sold to navitas systems for $2.25 million

