UPDATE 1-A123 Systems signs second contract in two days, shares up

July 20 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China's Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.

A123 Systems, which announced a 'going concern' warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.

On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc to supply lithium ion battery packs.

Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.