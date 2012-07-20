UPDATE 1-A123 Systems signs second contract in two days, shares up

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China's Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.
A123 Systems, which announced a 'going concern' warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.
On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc to supply lithium ion battery packs.
Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.