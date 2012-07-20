版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 21:47 BJT

UPDATE 1-A123 Systems signs second contract in two days, shares up

July 20 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China's Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.

A123 Systems, which announced a 'going concern' warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.

On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc to supply lithium ion battery packs.

Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐