UPDATE 2-A123 Systems Q2 loss widens; sees volumes to boost FY rev

By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty

BANGALORE, Aug 4 A123 Systems posted a wider quarterly loss as higher costs hurt gross margins, but the developer of lithium-ion batteries continues to expect full-year revenue to double on higher volumes in the second half.

"We also have some plans in place - combination of greater efficiencies in the factories, improvements in supply chain, as well as introduction of alternative materials to reduce overall costs," Chief Executive David Vieau said in an interview.

Vieau expects the prices of advanced batteries for electric vehicles to further fall over 40-50 percent in the next four to five years.

The cost of battery packs needed for upcoming plug-in electric vehicles has been seen as one of the major hurdles to their widespread adoption.

For the second quarter, revenue rose 61 percent to $36.4 million, helped by shipments to Fisker and Smith Electric Vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Fisker Automotive dolled out its long-anticipated extended-range electric cars late July with the first car going to actor Leonardo di Caprio.

Fisker Karmas, plug-in hybrid vehicles that have missed several launch dates, have been highly anticipated by the environmentally friendly and well-heeled car buyers who form their target market.

"Their plan is to increase their production output up to about 300 vehicles per week in November. They are planning to achieve greater production output later this year," Vieau said.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based A123's second-quarter net loss widened to $55.4 million, or 44 cents a share, from $34.2 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

