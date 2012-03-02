UPDATE 1-A123, SAIC in talks to build battery plant in China

March 2 A123 Systems said it was
in talks with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
to set up a battery manufacturing facility in the
country to meet rising demand for lithium-ion batteries.
The companies are currently carrying out a feasibility study
to define the business plan and the required investment for the
coating and cell assembly facility that would produce A123's
20Ah prismatic cells.
Prismatic cells are used in plug-in hybrid and electric
vehicles.
The companies expect to complete the negotiations by the end
of September.
Earlier in 2009, A123 and SAIC established a battery pack
joint venture.
Shares of A123 fell 6 percent to $1.79 in premarket trade on
Friday. They closed at $1.90 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.