UPDATE 2-A123 sees capacity constraints for several qtrs

May 15 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems
expects production capacity to be constrained over the
next several quarters as it recovers from a recall of defective
battery packs that were a major factor in its record quarterly
loss.
A123 Systems also said on Tuesday that it has identified and
corrected the root cause of the defective batteries, and was
shipping replacement products to affected customers.
"We intend to provide customers affected by the campaign
with replacement products as quickly as possible," A123 Chief
Executive David Vieau said in a statement. He added the
company's customer pipeline remained strong.
Last week, A123 warned of a huge first-quarter loss due to
the recall and said much of the production that would have
generated revenue this year will be diverted to replace the
possibly defective cells.
The company, which received a $249 million grant from the
Obama administration as part of a program to develop advanced
batteries, said the cost of recalling the battery packs would be
$66.8 million.
A123, which developed as a start-up at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, said on Tuesday that it was restarting
production in a controlled manner at the Livonia, Michigan,
facility.
First-quarter net loss widened to $125 million, or 87 cents
per share, from $53.6 million, or 51 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 40 percent to $10.9 million. The company's
previous largest loss had been $85 million in the fourth quarter
of 2011, when its revenue was $40.4 million.
A123 reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook, which it had
cut last week. It expects 2012 revenue in a range of $145
million to $175 million, down from its prior forecast of $230
million to $300 million.
In late March, A123 announced it was replacing battery
modules and battery packs that could fail due to a manufacturing
defect, which led to a high-profile shutdown of a Fisker Karma
electric car while it was being tested by consumer watchdog
Consumer Reports. Privately held Fisker is a key customer for
A123.
Last November, A123 cut 35 percent of the workers at its
Livonia plant because of a drop in Fisker orders.
A123's automotive customers include General Motors Co
, BMW, SAIC Motor Corp, Tata Motors
, and commercial vehicle maker Smith Electric Vehicles
based in Kansas City, Missouri. A123 customers also
include major U.S. utility companies in its power grid division.
A123 had said it would show a loss of $51.6 million in
warranty expenses from replacing battery packs and modules in
the recall campaign for product already in the field. It was
also expected to show a cost of about $15.2 million to replace
batteries that had been in inventory but not yet shipped.