AAC Technologies plunges 13.5 percent after short-seller report

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Apple Inc's supplier AAC Technologies slid as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of dubious accounting practices.
Shares of the company fell to as low as HK$96, lagging a 0.23 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.