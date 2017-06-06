Shares of AAC Technologies to resume after short-seller report

HONG KONG, June 6 Trading in shares of AAC
Technologies will resume on Wednesday, nearly three
weeks after the Apple Inc supplier sought a suspension
when its stock fell following a short-seller report that accused
it of dubious accounting.
Shenzhen-based AAC Technologies, a maker of miniaturised
acoustic components including speaker boxes, speakers, receivers
and microphones, reiterated in the statement to the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Tuesday that the allegations in the Gotham
City Research report were groundless.
In May, shares of AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11
percent before being suspended, after Gotham City published its
second report in about a week critical of the company.
AAC Technologies was founded in 1993 by current CEO Benjamin
Zhengming Pan and his wife Ingrid Chunyuan Wu, a non-executive
director, who together own 40.34 percent of the stock, according
to AAC's annual report.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sunil Nair)