CORRECTED-Shares of Apple supplier AAC Technologies suspended -HKEx

(Corrects headline spelling of AAC)

HONG KONG May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The stock fell to as low as HK$81.25 before the suspension. Last week, Apple Inc supplier AAC denied accusations of "dubious accounting" practices by short-seller Gotham City Research, which had driven its shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
