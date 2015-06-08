Warburg Pincus-backed AAG Energy launches up to $364 mln HK IPO-IFR

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
HONG KONG, June 8 AAG Energy Holdings Ltd, which produces energy from natural gas found in coal, launched on Monday an up to $364 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The IPO consists of 761 million shares, at an indicative range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.70, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.82 billion ($364 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. About 87 percent of the shares on offer are new shares, and the rest come from shareholders including private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the term sheet showed.
A group of five cornerstone investors agreed to buy $229 million worth of AAG Energy shares, helping secure demand for the deal before it was launched to retail and other institutional buyers. ($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.