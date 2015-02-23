UPDATE 1-AAR to sell cargo handling business to TransDigm for $725 mln

Feb 23 AAR Corp said it would sell its
cargo handling business, Telair Cargo Group, to TransDigm Group
Inc for $725 million in cash to focus on its aviation
services business.
AAR, which provides services to U.S. government and
commercial clients, also said on Monday that it intended to sell
its unprofitable precision systems manufacturing business.
The company warned that results in the quarter ending Feb.
28 would be less than expected due to costs associated with the
sale of Telair and with bids for large government contracts as
well as fewer flying positions in its airlift operations.
AAR said the quarter would include an impairment charge of
about $40 million related to the discontinuation of the
precision systems business.
A fall in sales to defense customers led to AAR posting
lower revenue in the year ended May 31, the first decline in
four years.
The company's revenue has missed market estimates for four
of the past six quarter.
Citi is AAR's financial adviser and Winston & Strawn LLP is
its legal adviser. They will also serve as advisers on the sale
of the precision systems manufacturing business.
Shares of AAR had risen 8.37 pct in the last 12 months
through Friday's close of $29.91. The shares were untraded
premarket on Monday.
TransDigm's shares were also untraded premarket on Monday
from their Friday close of $213.73.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Savio D'Souza)