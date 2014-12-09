Shares in U.S. aviation firm AAR rise 7.5 pct on Telair sale report

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
LONDON Dec 9 Shares in U.S. aviation support firm AAR, rose as much as 7.5 percent after Reuters reported that the company had put its German cargo handling subsidiary Telair up for sale, in a deal potentially worth up to 800 million euros ($993.36 million).
European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are among those through to the second round of the process, which is being run by Citi, the sources said.
AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair and EQT were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8053 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer