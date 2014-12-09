版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 23:55 BJT

Shares in U.S. aviation firm AAR rise 7.5 pct on Telair sale report

LONDON Dec 9 Shares in U.S. aviation support firm AAR, rose as much as 7.5 percent after Reuters reported that the company had put its German cargo handling subsidiary Telair up for sale, in a deal potentially worth up to 800 million euros ($993.36 million).

European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are among those through to the second round of the process, which is being run by Citi, the sources said.

AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair and EQT were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8053 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐