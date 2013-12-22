版本:
Aareal Bank says to acquire peer Corealcredit for 342 mln eur

FRANKFURT Dec 22 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank said on Sunday it would buy peer Corealcredit Bank AG from U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million euros ($468 million).

Aareal expects to complete the transaction during the first half of next year, it added.
