CORRECTED-Aaron's acquires Progressive Finance Holdings for $700 mln

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Corrects first paragraph to say "Aaron's said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings", not "will buy")
April 15 Aaron's Inc, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer, said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings LLC from private equity firm Summit Partners for about $700 million in cash.
Aaron's said it expects the deal to add to its cash earnings per share from 2014.
Progressive provides web-based lease-to-own financing programs for retailers. The company services more than 5,500 retailers in the United States. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015