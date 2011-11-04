UPDATE 1-Aaron's CEO resigns on health grounds

* CEO Robert Loudermilk steps down

* Ronald Allen named interim CEO (Follows alerts)

Nov 4 Furniture and appliance rental company Aaron's Inc said its Chief Executive Robert Loudermilk has resigned for personal health reasons.

The company appointed board member Ronald Allen as its interim chief executive.

Allen, who was chief executive of Delta Air Lines from 1987 to 1997, has been a member of Aaron's board since 1997.

The company said Loudermilk also gave up his position on its board of directors.

Atlanta-based Aaron's shares closed at $26.79 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)